Crosslake Fibre Selects BSO Networks As Exclusive Commercial Partner For Low Latency Services On New Lake Ontario Route

Crosslake Fibre, a developer of unique subsea and terrestrial fibre networks, is pleased to announce that they have chosen BSO Networks (BSO), an award-winning Ethernet network, cloud, and hosting provider, as its exclusive partner to deliver Crosslake’s Velocity - a new ultra-low latency network service between Toronto and New Jersey for the financial services market.
Crosslake’s Velocity low latency service takes advantage of the shorter build across Lake Ontario to provide route diversity and deliver significant latency savings compared to the legacy terrestrial networks that route around the Lake between Toronto and New York. Connecting the commercial and financial centres of Canada and the US, Velocity is the only Canada-US cable system to cross Lake Ontario using the latest submarine and terrestrial technology to ensure the network is optimised to deliver maximum performance and reliability. The system will be operational from September 2019.
Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre states, “Our new submarine and terrestrial fibre optic cable system provides unparalleled performance to the financial services market. We have made this strategic decision to exclusively partner with BSO as we recognise their extensive experience and understanding of the business and the technical requirements of the global financial community.” Adding “We have known the BSO team for many years and as a trusted partner know that they will go to market with a clear message of the unique value Velocity can provide.”
Michael Ourabah, Founder and CEO of BSO commented, “We are very pleased to be partnering with the team at Crosslake to deliver this unique new route from Canada to the New Jersey triangle.” Adding, “We are looking forward to adding their new submarine and terrestrial fibre optic system to our growing global network. BSO is now able to offer the lowest latency fibre path, as well as alternative, geographically diverse protected routes in an already successful market for us.”