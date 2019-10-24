Credit Union Meets Robot - Speech By Sam Woods, Bank Of England, Deputy Governor For Prudential Regulation And Chief Executive Officer, Prudential Regulation Authority Given At Mansion House, London

Sam Woods looks at the barriers to growth for small banks and credit unions. He says these barriers can be a result of complex regulatory rules and ‘cliff-edge’ thresholds. And he explains what the Prudential Regulation Authority is doing about them.
During his speech, Sam launches a consultation on capital requirements for credit unions. He says the PRA would like to simplify capital requirements and remove threshold cliff-edges. The aim of these changes is to improve the financial resilience of smaller credit unions, which are more likely to fail.