Credit Suisse AG Announces Event Acceleration Of Its Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs

Credit Suisse AG (“Credit Suisse”) today announced the event acceleration of its VelocityShares™ Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs (“XIV”) due to an acceleration event. The acceleration date is expected to be February 21, 2018.
Since the intraday indicative value of XIV on February 5, 2018 was equal to or less than 20% of the prior day’s closing indicative value, an acceleration event has occurred. Credit Suisse expects to deliver an irrevocable call notice with respect to the event acceleration of XIV to The Depository Trust Company by no later than February 15, 2018. The date of the delivery of the irrevocable call notice, which is expected to be February 15, 2018, will constitute the accelerated valuation date, subject to postponement due to certain events. The acceleration date for XIV is expected to be February 21, 2018, which is three business days after the accelerated valuation date. On the acceleration date, investors will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the closing indicative value of XIV on the accelerated valuation date. The last day of trading for XIV is expected to be February 20, 2018. As of the date hereof, Credit Suisse will no longer issue new units of XIV ETNs.
On February 2, 2018, the closing indicative value was USD 108.3681. None of the other ETNs offered by Credit Suisse are affected by this announcement.
|
Title of ETN
|
ETN Ticker Symbol
|
ETN CUSIP
|
VelocityShares™ Daily Inverse VIX Short Term ETNs due December 4, 2030
|
XIV
|
22542D795