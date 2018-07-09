Credit Benchmark Appoints Nicholas Pastoressa As Chief Product And Technology Officer

Credit Benchmark, the leader in consensus based credit analytics, has announced the appointment of Nick Pastoressa as Chief Product and Technology Officer, effective immediately. He will be based in the firm’s New York office and will spearhead both product strategy and development as Credit Benchmark expands its suite of innovative data and analytic solutions to its growing user base.
A proven fintech leader, Pastoressa joins Credit Benchmark from Nasdaq where he served as Global Head of Product and Platform for the company’s Corporate Solutions division, and led the effort to develop Nasdaq’s next generation suite of solutions for the corporate community. Prior to that, he led product development for the Investment Management, Investment Banking and Sell-side Research businesses of Thomson Reuters. Pastoressa began his career at I/B/E/S, a leading provider of consensus global forecast data, where he oversaw product management.
“Over the course of his 20 year track record of fintech innovation, Nick has been a true pioneer in brining consensus-based content offerings to market,” said William Haney, CEO of Credit Benchmark. “Having led product management, technology, user experience and content strategy teams, and driven program integration initiatives across multiple businesses, Nick is ideally suited to help Credit Benchmark implement the next phase of our evolution.”