CQG Partners With Nasdaq Futures (NFX) To Offer Trading Platform For NFX Products

CQG, Inc.<http://www.cqg.com/>, a leading global provider of high-performance trading, market data, and technical analysis tools, today announced a new partnership with Nasdaq Futures (NFX), a leading futures exchange, to provide a trading solution for clients trading NFX products. NFX, leveraging CQG Desktop for its trading system, now makes that offering available with zero fees, providing direct trading access of NFX listed products to its clients.
NFX traders can now take advantage of the lower execution rates - often 50 percent less than incumbent energy exchanges - without any CQG execution fees.
"Nasdaq is committed to building the futures market of tomorrow. That's why we've partnered with CQG to create a solution for clients that offers best-in-class technology at a lower cost," said Rick Beaman, Vice President and head of Nasdaq Futures. "This partnership is a great example of how we're reimagining the evolution of NFX and the opportunities for clients."
CQG Senior Vice President Mike Glista said: "NFX wanted a strategic, robust technology partner to make access to its markets easier and more cost-efficient for customers. CQG is pleased to partner with the exchange to provide our flexible, web-based platform."