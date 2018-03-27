CQG Announces Release of its 2018 Version of the Year New Benefits Include Algorithmic Strategies and Analytics, Fixed Income Enhancements, and MiFID II Compliance Updates CHICAGO / DENVER, March 27, 2018 - CQG<http://www.cqg.com/>, a leading global provider of high-performance trading, market data, and technical analysis tools, announced today the release of its Version of the Year software upgrade. The Version of the Year marks the firm's annual required upgrade and offers the benefits of many new features to CQG's entire customer base.
CQG Director of Product Management and Marketing Alli Brennan said: "CQG strives to offer solutions to complex challenges across the trading industry. The projects completed in this release address a range of needs, for everyone from customers impacted by MiFID II, to brokers and commercial hedge desks, to Fixed Income traders, analysts and more. The Version of the Year includes features from the previous year's pilot releases and offers over a dozen functional enhancements to our customers around the world."
New features include:
* Algorithmic (algo) strategies from firms including BAML, Quantitative Brokers, Wedbush and RCM, now available on CQG Integrated Client and QTrader
* Transaction Cost Analysis (TCA) reports and other algo analytics
* Fixed Income trading improvements
* Updates to aid CQG clients as they work to meet various compliance obligations associated with the European Union's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II)
* Additional features that were added in optional quarterly releases throughout the year, including: Care Orders for Hedge Management, Net Change Charts, requests for quotes (RFQs), and more