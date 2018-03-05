Covestro To Replace ProSiebenSat.1 Media In DAX - Aroundtown And Rocket Internet To Be Included In MDAX - Changes To Be Effective As Of 19 March 2018

On Monday, Deutsche Börse announced changes to its selection indices, which will become effective on 19 March 2018. The shares of Covestro AG will replace ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE in the DAX index. The inclusion of Covestro AG is based on the fast entry rule; the company is eligible for the index inclusion due to its high market capitalisation and order book turnover. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE will move to MDAX, which tracks the 50 largest and most liquid companies below DAX.
Furthermore, the following changes will apply in the MDAX index: Aroundtown S.A. will be included (fast entry rule) and will replace Steinhoff International N.V., which will leave the index. In addition, Rocket Internet SE will move to MDAX and replace Südzucker AG, which does not qualify to remain in MDAX anymore due to its low market capitalisation.
The following changes will therefore apply for the SDAX index: due to the move from MDAX, the shares of Steinhoff International N.V. and Südzucker AG will be included in SDAX. In addition, the shares of Corestate Capital Holding S.A. and JOST Werke AG will enter the SDAX index. The shares of Gerry Weber International AG and MLP SE will be deleted from the index as well as Aroundtown S.A. and Rocket Internet SE, which will move to MDAX. The SDAX index tracks the 50 next biggest and most actively traded companies after the MDAX.
In TecDAX, the shares of Aumann AG and ISRA VISION AG will be included and replace GFT Technologies SE and ADVA Optical Networking SE. TecDAX comprises 30 companies with a focus on technology.
The next scheduled index review is 5 June 2018.
Please find enclosed an overview of all index changes attached. For further information, please go to www.dax-indices.com.
DAX®, MDAX®, SDAX® and TecDAX® are registered trademarks of Deutsche Börse AG.