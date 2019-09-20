Coryann Stefansson Joins SIFMA Policy Team

SIFMA today announced Coryann Stefansson has been appointed managing director and head of prudential capital and liquidity policy.
“I am very excited to have Coryann join our team,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA president and CEO. “She has substantial experience in both the public and private sectors which has given her a clear understanding of the importance of the financial markets and the practical implications of policy decisions.”
“I have known and worked with Coryann for many years,” said Joseph Seidel, chief operating officer of SIFMA. “Her deep industry and regulatory experience will be a great benefit to our members and the broader industry.”
Most recently, Ms. Stefansson served as a senior advisor to SIFMA, consulting on the development and publication of new analysis on the stress testing approach of the Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). She was previously a managing director at BlackRock where she focused on risk and regulatory consulting, assisting clients in interpreting regulatory policies and expectations and developing business oriented solutions. Prior to joining BlackRock, she served in a similar role at PwC. Ms. Stefansson also brings significant regulatory experience, having held several senior positions at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and the Board of Governors at the Federal Reserve.
Ms. Stefansson will start on September 23rd as part of SIFMA’s Prudential Policy group.