Correction: ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The US Reached A New High Of $3.63 Trillion At The End Of July 2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of US$3.63 Tn in assets, following net inflows of US$28.60 Bn in July, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service. (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)
Highlights
- Total Assets in ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a record $3.63 Tn at the end July
- Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in the US were $28.60 Bn in July
- Equity products gathered the largest net inflows during July with $18.75 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $1.08 Bn
“Investors favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in July. The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%. Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.
At the end of July 2018, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,174 ETFs/ETPs, with 2,174 listings, assets of $3.63 Tn, from 140 providers listed on 3 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the US increased by 3.09%, from $3.52 Tn in June 2018 to $3.63 Tn.
Growth in US Listed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018
Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $18.75 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $89.77 Bn, less than the $190.11 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $8.10 Bn in July, growing net inflows for 2018 to $46.59 Bn which is less than the $75.64 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.
Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US saw net outflow of $1.08 Bn in July, bringing net outflows for 2018 to $965 Mn, although still less than the $1.58 Bn in net outflows at this point last year.
The majority of net inflows in July can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $24.05 Bn. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $6.54Bn the largest net inflows in July.
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2018: US
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
|SPY US
|273,642
|17,676
|(9,906)
|6,540
|JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF
|BBJP US
|1,746
|85
|1,726
|1,716
|Vanguard Value ETF
|VTV US
|42,083
|209
|4,618
|1,540
|iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
|HYG US
|15,706
|970
|(1,764)
|1,513
|iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF
|IEMG US
|49,112
|721
|9,383
|1,411
|Schwab US Large-Cap ETF
|SCHX US
|14,216
|106
|2,080
|1,075
|Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF
|VTI US
|101,802
|316
|4,401
|1,057
|Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund
|XLV US
|17,015
|577
|(716)
|942
|iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF
|EMB US
|13,662
|302
|2,158
|933
|iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF
|LQD US
|34,347
|583
|(2,983)
|873
|Vanguard Real Estate ETF
|VNQ US
|32,204
|440
|(1,903)
|813
|Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund
|XLI US
|13,400
|929
|781
|769
|iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
|IJH US
|48,403
|246
|2,154
|727
|iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
|AGG US
|55,904
|352
|4,499
|700
|iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF
|IJR US
|44,992
|341
|4,275
|648
|Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
|VOO US
|94,799
|585
|5,973
|644
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF
|SPYG US
|3,295
|54
|1,897
|557
|Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund
|XLK US
|22,549
|904
|1,279
|533
|iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF
|NEAR US
|4,382
|101
|1,501
|533
|VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF
|GDX US
|8,651
|826
|1,718
|527
Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.18 Bn by the end of July 2018.
Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2018: US
|Name
|Ticker
|Assets
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018
|NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
|ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures
|UVXY US
|632.3
|275.5
|119.7
|398.9
|VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN
|UGAZ US
|456.3
|123.4
|(576.6)
|179.5
|iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN
|VXX US
|811.6
|1,026.2
|(581.8)
|121.9
|iShares Silver Trust
|SLV US
|5,081
|122.5
|139.4
|111.8
|Invesco DB Oil Fund
|DBO US
|459.3
|13.1
|44.7
|80.7
|United States Natural Gas Fund LP
|UNG US
|394.5
|42.9
|(299.6)
|70.2
|SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust
|GLDM US
|87.9
|4.6
|64.7
|62.2
|VelocityShares 3x Silver ETN
|USLV US
|361.7
|32.9
|144.6
|58.4
|ETFS Physical Platinum Shares
|PPLT US
|477.5
|10.3
|(38.9)
|51.7
|Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028
|FRLG US
|251.8
|3.7
|243.2
|47.6
Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in July.