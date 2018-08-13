 Skip to main Content
Correction: ETFGI Reports Assets Invested In ETFs And ETPs Listed In The US Reached A New High Of $3.63 Trillion At The End Of July 2018

Date 13/08/2018

ETFGI, a leading independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETF/ETP ecosystem, reported today that ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a new high of US$3.63 Tn in assets, following net inflows of US$28.60 Bn in July, according to ETFGI’s July 2018 US ETF and ETP industry landscape insights report, an annual paid-for research subscription service.  (All dollar values in USD unless otherwise noted.)

Highlights

  • Total Assets in ETFs and ETPs listed in the US reached a record $3.63 Tn at the end July
  • Net new assets gathered by ETFs/ETPs listed in the US were $28.60 Bn in July
  • Equity products gathered the largest net inflows during July with $18.75 Bn, while commodity ETFs/ETPs experienced the largest net outflows with $1.08 Bn

 “Investors favoured equities over fixed income and commodities as equity markets have performed positively in July. The S&P 500 gained 3.72%, international markets ex US were up 1.93% and emerging markets up 2.81%.  Investors are still concerned about the impact of trade wars and Brexit,” according to Deborah Fuhr, managing partner and a founder of ETFGI.

At the end of July 2018, the US ETF/ETP industry had 2,174 ETFs/ETPs, with 2,174 listings, assets of $3.63 Tn, from 140 providers listed on 3 exchanges. Due to net inflows and market moves the assets invested in ETFs/ETPs listed in the US increased by 3.09%, from $3.52 Tn in June 2018 to $3.63 Tn.

Growth in US Listed ETF and ETP assets as of the end of July 2018




Equity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $18.75 Bn in July, bringing net inflows for 2018 to $89.77 Bn, less than the $190.11 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.

Fixed Income ETFs and ETPs listed in the US gathered net inflows of $8.10 Bn in July, growing net inflows for 2018 to $46.59 Bn which is less than the $75.64 Bn in net inflows at this point last year.  

Commodity ETFs/ETPs listed in the US saw net outflow of $1.08 Bn in July, bringing net outflows for 2018 to $965 Mn, although still less than the $1.58 Bn in net outflows at this point last year.

The majority of net inflows in July can be attributed to the top 20 ETFs by net new assets, which collectively gathered $24.05 Bn. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY US) gathered $6.54Bn the largest net inflows in July. 
 
Top 20 ETFs by net new assets July 2018: US

Name Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-18		       ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY US 273,642       17,676 (9,906) 6,540
JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF BBJP US 1,746       85 1,726 1,716
Vanguard Value ETF VTV US 42,083       209 4,618 1,540
iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF HYG US 15,706       970 (1,764) 1,513
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF IEMG US 49,112       721 9,383 1,411
Schwab US Large-Cap ETF SCHX US 14,216       106 2,080 1,075
Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF VTI US 101,802       316 4,401 1,057
Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund XLV US 17,015       577 (716) 942
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF EMB US 13,662       302 2,158 933
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corp Bond ETF LQD US 34,347       583 (2,983) 873
Vanguard Real Estate ETF VNQ US 32,204       440 (1,903) 813
Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund XLI US 13,400       929 781 769
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF IJH US 48,403       246 2,154 727
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF AGG US 55,904       352 4,499 700
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF IJR US 44,992       341 4,275 648
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF VOO US 94,799       585 5,973 644
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF SPYG US 3,295       54 1,897 557
Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund XLK US 22,549       904 1,279 533
iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF NEAR US 4,382       101 1,501 533
VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF GDX US 8,651       826 1,718 527



Similarly, the top 10 ETPs by net new assets collectively gathered $1.18 Bn by the end of July 2018. 

Top 10 ETPs by net new assets July 2018: US

Name        Ticker Assets
(US$ Mn)
 Jul-18		 ADV
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
YTD 2018		 NNA
(US$ Mn)
Jul-18
ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures UVXY US 632.3 275.5 119.7 398.9
VelocityShares Daily 3x Long Natural Gas ETN UGAZ US 456.3 123.4 (576.6) 179.5
iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN VXX US 811.6 1,026.2 (581.8) 121.9
iShares Silver Trust SLV US 5,081 122.5 139.4 111.8
Invesco DB Oil Fund DBO US 459.3 13.1 44.7 80.7
United States Natural Gas Fund LP UNG US 394.5 42.9 (299.6) 70.2
SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust GLDM US 87.9 4.6 64.7 62.2
VelocityShares 3x Silver ETN USLV US 361.7 32.9 144.6 58.4
ETFS Physical Platinum Shares PPLT US 477.5 10.3 (38.9) 51.7
Large Cap Growth Index-Linked ETN due 2028 FRLG US 251.8 3.7 243.2 47.6



Investors have tended to invest in core, market cap and lower cost ETFs in July.