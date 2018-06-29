Contineo Announces New CEO

Contineo, Asia’s largest messaging network and data provider for structured products, announced today that Antoine de Charnacé has been appointed as CEO.
Mr. de Charnacé joins Contineo from DBS Private Bank and brings significant financial services experience and a deep knowledge of both structured products and private banking.
Mr. de Charnacé said Contineo has brought extremely positive changes to the structured products market since its launch three years ago.
“Contineo has been a leader in bringing automation and transparency to this very important market,” he said. “I see huge potential to grow and expand these benefits and I’m excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.”
Mr. de Charnacé replaces Mr. Mark Munoz, who after three years leading Contineo from an early-stage start-up to a successful revenue generating network business, has stepped down to focus on other business opportunities. Mr. Munoz will remain with Contineo over a transition period.
David Wood, Contineo Board Member and Societe Generale Managing Director, said Mr. Munoz had been instrumental in the launch and successful delivery of Contineo, taking the initial idea for an industry standard structured products network and building it into a fast-growing, successful business.
“On behalf of all board members, I would like to thank Mark for the vision, leadership and creativity that he brought to the company, and wish him every success in his future ventures,” he said. “Under Mark’s guidance Contineo has grown significantly, doubling the number of subscribers in the last year alone. Alongside the recently established partnership with a new investor, Mark has built a solid foundation for Contineo’s future.”