On Thursday, August 9, 2018 4:15 pm (ET) the CAT NMS, LLC Operating Committee will be hosting a Consolidated Audit Trail Industry Webcast to discuss current progress on the CAT. The webcast will be recorded and playback will be available on the CAT NMS website. Please see the below details for joining the webcast:
WebEx:
CLICK HERE TO JOIN THE VIRTUAL WEBCAST (WebEx)
Please note that the event password for the WebEx is catnms
Teleconference Information:
Toll-Free: +1-877-918-9233
Passcode: 3216365#
Passcode: 6239441