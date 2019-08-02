Consensus Reached Among Shenzhen Stock Exchange, Shanghai Stock Exchange And HKEX On The Proposed Inclusion Of The Stocks Of A+H Listed Companies On The Science And Technology Innovation Board Into The Stocks Under The “Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect And Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect” Programmes

Per the existing business rules on the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect Programmes, the stocks of companies listed both in Mainland China and Hong Kong are eligible for the Programmes, and they, in principle, include the A shares of companies listed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of SSE and the their corresponding H shares. Since the Science and Technology Innovation Board of SSE is newly launched, and it is different from the main board of SSE in trading, regulation and investor suitability management, amongst others, there shall be business and technical assessments and preparations before participation into the transactions of the Science and Technology Innovation Board via the northbound transactions for the Shanghai Connect.
For this reason, SZSE, SSE and HKEX have made a decision through consultations, that is, where the A shares of A+H listed companies are stocks offered on the Science and Technology Innovation Board, they will be included into the stocks subject to the northbound trading for the Shanghai Connect after the completion of business and technical assessments and preparations. The specific time of inclusion is subject to further notice. Consistent with the principle of reciprocity, their H shares will also synchronously be included into the eligible stocks for southbound trading under Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect and the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect. The above-mentioned arrangement is not applicable to the H shares of A+H listed companies which are included into the stocks for southbound trading because they are constituent stocks of Hang Seng Composite Large Cap Index, Hang Seng Composite Mid Cap Index or Hang Seng Composite Small Cap Index.