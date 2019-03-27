Confluence Appoints Joe Bree As Senior Global Strategic Account Executive

Confluence, a global leader in investment data management automation for regulatory, financial and investor reporting, today announced that Joe Bree has joined the firm as Senior Global Strategic Account Executive. In this role, Bree is responsible for expanding Confluence’s global relationships with fund and asset management clients, as well as other service providers and intermediaries. In addition, he will work with the broader Confluence sales team to coordinate, streamline and enhance direct sales plans and strategies for the firm’s largest global accounts. Bree reports directly to Domenic Ionadi, who was recently promoted to Vice President, North America Business Development.
Bree comes to Confluence with 20 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as Senior Vice President of Business Development at U.S. Bank Global Fund Services. In this role, he drove new business revenue for registered investment product services including fund administration, fund accounting, transfer agent, distribution, custody and securities lending. Earlier, Bree was Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President at U.S. Bancorp Fund Services.
“Confluence’s commitment to its clients is evident not just in the cutting-edge technology we provide, but in the service that accompanies the solutions,” said Bree. “I’m thrilled to be joining a team that recognizes the important role that account management plays in building relationships and making sure our clients’ needs are met, and I look forward to using my experience to help our global footprint continue to grow.”
“We are delighted to welcome Joe to the Confluence team and I’m confident he’ll be a great addition,” commented Domenic Ionadi, Vice President, North America Business Development at Confluence. “The past few years have been ones of significant growth at Confluence, but we are not ones to rest on our laurels. We’re excited to have a proven leader like Joe now leading the charge for us as we expand into new markets and deepen relationships with our existing clients as they confront new challenges in data management and regulatory compliance.”