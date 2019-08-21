Computing Technology Product Awards Shortlist Velocimetrics As ‘Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor

Specialist fintech innovator Velocimetrics has been shortlisted in the ‘Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor’ category by the Computing Technology Product Awards, in recognition of its VMX EndToEnd solution.
The Computing Technology Awards acknowledge the best of the UK's technology industry, from the most ground-breaking and compelling products and vendors, through to the top use cases from end-user firms. The awards are run by Computing, a publication with 40 plus years’ experience in the industry and the UK’s leading source for the analysis of business technology.
The ‘Best Business Intelligence / Analytics Vendor’ category finalists have been chosen based on the vendors’ understanding of business data usage and providing the tools for leveraging opportunities. The winner will be chosen through online public voting and will be announced on Friday, 29th November, at the London ceremony.
Steve Colwill, CEO of Velocimetrics, said: “We are delighted to have received such a prestigious nomination. Turning data into instantaneous, actionable Business Intelligence is a fundamental part of our solution and we are thrilled this is being acknowledged. To be included in this shortlist with such competition is a great achievement for the firm and a testament to the team’s great work.”
This important shortlisting is in addition to an already successful 2019 for the developer of real-time business flow tracking and in-stream performance analytics.
Velocimetrics’ unique product, VMX EndToEnd, provides true ‘in-stream’ (financial) transaction monitoring and analytics, giving maximum insight, accuracy and business efficiency in real-time. Its technology regularly monitors 30 million events a day at 250 different data points, handling 7.5 billion events per day, with the capacity to handle many more. With complex, real-time analytics and microsecond analysis, the firm gives clients instant, high-quality information with virtually no impact on underlying systems.
The winners of the Computing Technology Product Awards will be announced at its ceremony in London on 29 November 2019.