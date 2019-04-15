Compliance Expert Napier Expands Team With Addition Of Chief Revenue Officer

- Dave Burns joins leading compliance specialist Napier as CRO
- Company continues its expansion following appointment of GSK veteran Mike Melia and change of name from Fortytwo Data
Intelligent compliance specialist Napier today announces the addition of Dave Burns to its executive team as Chief Revenue Officer.
Dave has immense knowledge of the technology and financial services industry, with more than 20 years’ global experience in sales, consulting and project implementation.
He previously spent nine years at sales consultancy ServiceSource as vice president of sales and solution design for EMEA, with prior roles including senior positions at SAP and JP Morgan.
His proven ability to implement innovative solutions and deliver measurable results for clients make him a valuable addition to Napier at an exciting time of expansion for the company.
Napier — which rebranded from Fortytwo Data in January — opened a new office in Kiev, Ukraine, last year.
Dave’s appointment follows the addition in February of Mike Melia as a board adviser. Mike, formerly of GlaxoSmithKline, brings 40 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry to the role. These two new arrivals are already boosting the current and potential value Napier brings to its growing client base, and their expertise and strategic insight will help drive the company to even greater heights in the future.
Dave Burns, CRO at Napier, comments: “We are launching several significant partnerships in 2019 to deliver a unique solution for customers compliance challenges.
“In today’s software and subscription driven world customers demand an improved outcome and Napier can deliver this at scale as we continue our drive to become the number one intelligent compliance technology provider.”
Julian Dixon, CEO at Napier, comments: “To be able to find a CRO of Dave’s experience and ability is a real boon for Napier and he is a fantastic addition to our team.
“So far, 2019 has been a hugely exciting year for our business as we continue to improve our product, expand our team and add to our considerable expertise. Dave’s skills, in particular his strategic vision, will bolster our push to define the cutting edge of compliance.”