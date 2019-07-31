Comment From CryptoUK: FCA Guidance On Cryptoassets And The Existing Regulatory Perimeter

Commenting on the FCA’s Final Guidance on cryptoassets and the existing regulatory perimeter, CryptoUK Chair Iqbal V. Gandham said:
“CryptoUK has called for the creation of a separate category to cover cryptoassets which constitute e-money under existing regulation so we are pleased to see that the FCA has listened to this feedback.
“Today’s announcement provides welcome additional clarification to the FCA’s taxonomy of cryptoassests and how the existing regulatory perimeter applies to cryptoassets.
“Britain’s cryptoasset sector is a key part of the UK fintech industry but needs regulatory certainty to reach its full potential. We hope to see the final consultation, on potential changes to the regulatory perimeter, brought forward as soon as possible.”