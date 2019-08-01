Comment By Neill Vanlint, Head Of Global Sales At GoldenSource: Reaction To LSE Refinitiv Acquisition

Neill Vanlint, Head of Global Sales at GoldenSource, commenting on the LSE Refinitiv acquisition that was finalised today, said:
“One could speculate that the steady revenue stream the LSE will receive from acquiring Refinitiv could provide a nice Brexit buffer from any negative no-deal fallout.
"But regardless of the possible drivers behind the acquisition, there is no doubt that the LSE now has far greater data firepower at its disposal.
"Once the dust settles on the deal, the big challenge will be coming up with a common model for the different data sets across both the exchange, and the pure data business. Only with a standardised approach across the business can the LSE avoid fragmented business lines and ensure efficient distribution of data.”