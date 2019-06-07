Commcise Launches COMMCISECS To Support Research Providers With Client Strategy Objectives - Cloud-Based Service Helps Research Providers’ Drive For Offering Cost-Effective, High-Quality Services To The Buy-Side

Commcise, the award-winning provider of integrated commission management, research evaluation and reporting solutions for investment management and brokerage firms, today announced the launch of COMMCISECS to support client strategy teams within the research provider community.
COMMCISECS, a cloud-based platform, allows research providers to review, price and publish research event interactions and analyse asset manager clients’ profitability using its flexible pricing and costing engine. The new service offers multiple mechanisms to help research providers manage the commercial and service relationships with their buy-side clients using a cost-effective, agile and robust service.
The automated data checks and review workflow deliver consistent, reviewed and approved research interaction events that are then formatted and distributed automatically to the clients with the required frequency and granularity. The contract management module allows sell-side firms to track and model complex fixed price relationships that contain consumption limits.
Budget and receipt management allows the capture of projected and actual revenues from each client. The sophisticated pricing and valuation engine enables modelling of theoretical and actual research service prices and costs for each client taking into consideration fixed price low-touch agreements and high-touch consumption based revenue. These elements are brought together in a set of client profitability analytics and graphical representation that gives the research provider full transparency of the client relationships.
Paul Charie, Head of Sales at Commcise, comments “Our new service complements COMMCISEBUY and COMMCISESELL and deepens the relationship Commcise has had with research providers for several years. Drawing on specialised technology components, already used by asset managers and brokers, we are delivering proven rich functionality”. He added “Our team is very excited about working closely with our early adopters as we roll-out COMMCISECS with our global provider partners”.
Amrish Ganatra, CEO at Commcise, commented, “Regulatory and client focus on research has driven significant changes in market practices in recent years and this shows no sign of letting up. With interaction data being the new currency by which research providers get paid, helping sell side firms to ensure this this data is as clean as possible benefits both the buy side and sell side”. He continued: “Working with research providers over the last five years it became evident that technology services were needed to help these companies with their drive to increase the quality, cost-effectiveness and measurement of the services they offer to the buy-side.