Commcise Expands Team With New Hires Richard Hooke And Scott Douglass - Strengthening Product Strategy And Business Development And Driving Forward The US Soft Dollar Transaction Reconciliation Services

Commcise, a Euronext company and award-winning provider of commission management and research valuation solutions to the buy-side and sell-side, today announces that Richard Hooke and Scott Douglass have joined the company to strengthen the global business development and product strategy teams.
Richard Hooke is based in London as Director of Product Strategy. He brings a wealth of experience in the FinTech area having focused on providing leading-edge front office systems for the asset management community in his previous roles as Head of Products at LatentZero and latterly as the Buy-side Product Director at Fidessa.
Amrish Ganatra, Managing Director at Commcise, commented, “We are delighted Richard has joined us. Richard has extensive knowledge and understanding of both the buy-side and sell-side requirements and will help us maximise capabilities of our solutions, allowing us to continue to deliver innovative solutions addressing the challenges of this fast-moving industry."
Richard said, “I am very pleased to have joined Commcise and looking forward to helping the team streamline the commission management and research valuation workflows between the buy side, sell side and research providers and deliver new insights into the effectiveness of the research spend.”
Scott Douglass is based in New York and joins as Director of Business Development. Scott is responsible for driving the continued growth of the Commcise brand in the region. Previously, Scott was Director of Institutional Sales and Commission Management at Instinet and spent a decade at Deutsche Bank. Other experience includes Bloomberg Tradebook and UBS where he was Director of Commission Management Sales.
Scott will also be working in the Commcise team which provides soft dollar eligible transaction reconciliation and recordkeeping services to clients in the United States market.
Amrish commented "Scott is widely known and respected in US Commission Management circles, having held senior roles in several industry-leading organisations. We are delighted that he has joined our existing successful team. In addition to the client-facing aspects of his role, we will be leveraging Scott's experience to shape our products and services for the US market in the coming years.”
Scott added, “Commcise has a market leading solution for both buy and sell side firms and I am looking forward to bringing my experience and understanding of Commission Management requirements and the nuances of the North American market to support the growth of Commcise client base here.”