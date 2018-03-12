Commcise Continues US Expansion And Secures Multiple Clients In North America - Delivering Comprehensive Commission Management And Research Evaluation Solutions

Commcise, the award-winning provider of fully integrated end-to-end commission management, research evaluation and reporting solutions for investment management firms, is delighted to announce our continued growth in the US with the successful roll out of CommciseBUY at a number of global investment and asset management firms in North America during 2017.
A number of new marquee clients were signed in 2017 including Lazard Asset Management LLC, a global investment advisory and asset management firm with a long history of helping institutions, governments and individuals achieve their financial goals; Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P., a global investment management firm providing capabilities across traditional asset classes and alternative investments; MFS Investment Management (MFS), a global equity and fixed income investment manager serving both individual and institutional investors worldwide; Pzena Investment Management, LLC, a global asset manager that applies a classic, deep value approach to investing; and William Blair Investment Management, LLC, a premier global boutique investment manager.
Amrish Ganatra, CEO at Commcise commented, “North America is a key financial market and we are delighted to be growing both our client base and our team to support asset managers and hedge funds in the US and Canada.” He added, “We have observed a growing trend towards transparency in the industry and are working with our clients to implement this and to evolve their methodology of valuing and tracking research.”
Commcise projects completed during 2017 deliver a range of services including multi-asset support, comprehensive support for Commission Sharing Agreement (CSA) and Research Payment Accounts (RPA), consumption tracking and broker voting. Commcise’s fair allocation engine helps asset managers provide research budgets at a fund level whilst ensuring at all times that funding and research consumptions budgets are kept in sync.