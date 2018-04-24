Colt Recognised As Leading Provider Of Network Connectivity For The Japan Exchange Group

Colt Technology Services today announced that it ranks as one of the leading providers of network connectivity services for the Japan Exchange Group (JPX). Not only does Colt offer high performance hosting and connectivity, the company is also one of the highest rated solution vendors within the JPX ecosystem, which includes both the Tokyo Stock Exchange (TSE) and the Osaka Exchange (OSE).
Furthermore, Colt is the only broker-neutral provider that covers the gamut of JPX connectivity services listed below:
- Managed/Hosting Services for JPX
- Remote Hands
- Managed/Hosting Services for JPX
- Remote Hands
- Exchange Market Data
- Consolidated Market Data
- Dedicated Line (arrownet-Global)
- Extranet (arrownet-Global)
- SGX Direct
- Chicago Direct
- Time Synchronization
- Latency Monitoring
Satoshi Takura, Executive Officer at TSE and OSE, said: “Colt is a key partner and enables us to facilitate millions of trades each day. Both our company and those who trade on our exchanges through JPX systems give high marks to Colt’s connectivity services. Their network enhances the liquidity, reliability, and profitability of market participants.”
Colt and JPX have a long-standing relationship that dates back to 2003. Their partnership has continued to develop over the past decade, most recently with the launch of JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct. Colt is one of the few official partner carriers of the JPX-Chicago Co-Location Direct, a service that caters to the financial services industry, especially buy-side participants including HFT firms and other electronic traders.
Colt’s Andrew Housden, Vice President of Capital Markets, said: “Our company is proud of the partnership we have developed with JPX over the last 26 years, based on high network quality, service excellence and technical innovation. Connectivity matters, perhaps now more than ever. Colt’s reliable, high capacity infrastructure enables JPX to trade efficiently every day.”
