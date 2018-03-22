Colnvestor Connect Expands Scope With Private Equity Funds

CoInvestor Connect, CoInvestor’s alternative asset investment platform for sophisticated private investors, has expanded its offering with the addition of private equity funds to the platform.
CoInvestor has continually strengthened its offering since its inception in 2016, transforming the management of alternative assets by digitising this traditionally offline, paper-based asset class.
The addition of private equity funds to CoInvestor’s range of investment products is a response to increasing investor demand for portfolio diversification and further widens the choice for private investors seeking non-market correlated investments.
Altitude Partners, a regionally focused fund supporting talented management teams to grow entrepreneurial companies in the south of the UK, is one of the private equity funds to have recently selected the CoInvestor platform to support their expansion.
Sam Plumptre, Chief Executive of CoInvestor, said: “The addition of private equity funds to the platform supports our intention to provide investors with simple digital access to high quality tax-efficient, yield and capital growth products. Altitude Partners, in particular, are perfectly aligned with this profile and will widen the choice for investors in search of better returns.”
Simon White of Altitude Partners, said: “Our unique offering for investors seeking direct involvement in growth orientated small companies, combines the benefits of private equity ownership with Business Relief and Investor Relief. By working with CoInvestor we will be able to offer investors an enhanced application and reporting process.”
CoInvestor is enjoying strong growth and is committed to harnessing technology to enable simpler access to high quality opportunities, part of which may facilitate lower minimums through aggregation.
An increasing number of fund managers, including LendInvest at the end of 2017, have chosen to work with CoInvestor to support their own growth in the market.