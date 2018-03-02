Collection Of Objects From Exchanges Around The World Available To An Interested Institution

A collection of objects from exchanges from all over the world is available to an interested institution. There are over 430 objects in the collection. Almost all the objects have logos from their respective exchanges.
The owner of the collection has two main objectives regarding the collection:
- it should be widely enjoyed; and
- it should further peoples’ interest in exchanges and markets.
The collection could form the basis for a museum on stock and futures exchanges or on financial markets.
A photo catalogue and database of the collection are available on request.
For further information, contact Ruben Lee, Oxford Finance Group, at rubenlee.ofg@btinternet.com.