Coinsuper Selects KRM22’s Market Surveillance Solution

KRM22 plc, (AIM: KRM:L) the technology and software investment company, with a particular focus on risk management in capital markets, today announces that its market surveillance product, Irisium, has been selected by Coinsuper, a leading virtual asset exchange head-quartered in Hong Kong. Coinsuper will use Irisium to monitor market activity as it continues to drive efficiency and transparency across the exchange.
Karen Chen, Co-Founder and CEO at Coinsuper, commented, “We are committed to building an accessible, secure and compliant platform for professional investors. As the cryptocurrency space matures, it is essential that we hold ourselves to the highest standards of market integrity. Selecting and implementing a market surveillance solution which not only meets the expectations of our clients, but also allows Coinsuper to satisfy any future regulatory obligations, is key to achieving that.”
Saeed Patel, Director of Product Strategy at KRM22, said, “We are seeing a growing interest in surveillance across the Asia-Pacific region as local regulators shape the frameworks governing the digital asset marketplace. Coinsuper followed a rigorous selection process, recognising the need to adopt a solution that complies with global standards early on. We are confident that our trade surveillance solution will assist Coinsuper in continuing to ensure a fair and orderly market for their customers”.