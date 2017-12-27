CNMV Approves BME As APA And ARM - BME To Provide Approved Publication Arrangement And Approved Reporting Mechanism Services

BME has received authorisation from the Spanish securities market regulator, Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), to provide Approved Publication Arrangement (APA) and Approved Reporting Mechanism (ARM) services in compliance with MiFID II and MiFIR requirements, which will come into force on 3rd January 2018.
As an APA, BME will help financial institutions to fulfill their post-trade transparency obligations related to OTC transactions. Through the APA, BME will publish details of its clients’ OTC transactions through the Group's information dissemination services. It will also allow the publication of firm quotes by systematic internalisers.
As an ARM, BME will offer transaction reporting services to its clients through which they will be able to inform competent authorities the details of their transactions in the formats required by the regulation. This service is the evolution of the current Transaction Reporting Service (SIO) offered by BME in compliance with MiFID I.
José Manuel Santamaría, General Manager of BME Regulatory Services, commented: ‘We are proud of being approved as APA and ARM under MiFID II. These services, together with other that are provided by the BME Group, reinforce and enlarge BME’s commitment and vocation to become a central point of access to services that help investment firms, issuers and investor to comply with their regulatory duties’.