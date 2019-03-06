CME Receives Approval To Clear FEX Global

On 26 February 2019, FEX Global’s clearing services provider, CME received its approvals from the Australian Government.
FEX Global together with CME Group offer a globally competitive licensed marketplace, offering participants and market users innovative and centrally cleared derivative risk management products. This approval means that FEX Global futures and options trading market participants, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, will have an expanded opportunity to further manage and trade their commodity and energy risk .
CME Group's place of business is located in the United States of America and it is regulated primarily under the regulatory regime of the USA. Market Participants and market users are advised that the rights and remedies of investors whose transactions are cleared and settled through CME Group may differ from the rights and remedies of investors whose transactions are cleared and settled by an Australian-based clearing and settlement facility.
For more information on CME Group and FEX Global's clearing and settling arrangements, please view: Information on CME Group.