CME Group Sets A Number Of Volume, Open Interest Records In Agricultural And Interest Rate Products

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced an all-time daily volume record for agricultural futures and options of 3,228,143 contracts traded on May 29, surpassing the previous record of 3,197,646 set on June 19, 2018. CME Group Agricultural options also reached a record 901,106 contracts and corn options reached a record 582,364 contracts.
Since the end of 2018, the open interest (OI) in CME Group agricultural futures and options has grown 30% to 9,353,259 contracts. OI represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increases during times of market uncertainty.
A number of CME Group interest rate products set single-day OI records on May 29, including:
- Eurodollar options reached a record 62,219,318 contracts,
- Ultra Treasury Bond futures reached a record 1,284,532 contracts, and
- SOFR futures reached a record 161,130 contracts.
