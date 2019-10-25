CME Group is appalled by the allegations that an individual at the Board of Trade building spit on Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) members who were protesting on LaSalle Street yesterday. While our company no longer owns the 141 W. Jackson Boulevard facility and is headquartered on Wacker Drive, we are aware the landmark building still bears the name of one of our exchanges. As such, we want to assure all CTU members and the Chicago community that we do not in any way condone this behavior. We have spoken to the new building owners and understand that precautions are being taken to prevent this type of activity from occurring again.
CME Group Response To Allegations At LaSalle Street Protest
