CME Group Reaches New Open Interest Record Of 150.4 Million Contracts - Record Driven By Interest Rate Futures And Options Open Interest Surpassing 109 Million - Options Open Interest Reaches Record 96 Million

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced total open interest (OI) reached a record 150,400,590 contracts on June 11. Since the end of 2018, overall OI has grown 30%.
Interest Rate futures and options OI reached a record 109,070,205 contracts. Interest Rate OI has been climbing steadily in 2019, increasing 41% since yearend 2018. Additionally, overall exchange options OI reached a record 96,293,580 contracts, including a record 54% growth since the end of 2018.
OI represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increases during times of market uncertainty.
CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the complex risks they face in today's uncertain global economy.
