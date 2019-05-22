CME Group Reaches New Open Interest Record Of 140.5 Million Contracts - Interest Rate Futures And Options Open Interest Surpasses 100 Million

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced total open interest (OI) reached a record 140,537,653 contracts on May 21, 2019. Since the end of 2018, overall OI has grown 22%.
Interest Rate futures and options OI surpassed 100 million contracts for the first time yesterday, reaching 100,035,345 contracts. Interest Rate OI has been climbing steadily in 2019, increasing 30% since 2018 yearend. Additionally, options complex OI reached a record 85,509,328 contracts, growing 36% since the end of 2018.
OI represents the number of active positions that market participants are holding open without taking delivery or offsetting, a measure that typically increases during times of market uncertainty.
CME Group offers the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes, helping businesses everywhere mitigate the complex risks they face in today's uncertain global economy.
