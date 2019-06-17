CME Group Named To IDG's Computerworld List Of Best Places To Work In Information Technology

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that is has been selected by IDG's Computerworld as a 2019 Best Places to Work in Information Technology (IT), one of 100 top organizations that challenge their IT employees while providing great benefits and compensation. The recognition is part of the publication's annual Best Places to Work in IT survey, which is available online at computerworld.com.
The Best Places to Work in IT list is an annual ranking of the top 100 work environments for technology professionals by Computerworld. The list is compiled based on a comprehensive questionnaire regarding company offerings in categories such as benefits, career development, training and retention. In addition, Computerworld conducts extensive surveys of IT workers, and their responses factor heavily in determining the rankings.
"We are honored that Computerworld has recognized CME Group and our global IT employees, who continue to deliver industry-leading solutions across global futures, options, cash and OTC markets," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "Our selection as a top workplace furthers our commitment to recruiting top talent, investing in and empowering our employees, and rewarding them for their contributions to our success and growth."
"The market for IT talent remains very tight, and employers continue to focus on finding and holding on to the best people," said Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis. "Our 2019 survey shows again that the Best Places to Work in IT are dynamic organizations that provide top pay and a broad array of programs and benefits designed to make them attractive places to work. Many show that they have a commitment to training, to diversity and to improved communication and teamwork."