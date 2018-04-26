CME Group Inc. Reports Record First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

- GAAP net income up 50 percent
- Record first-quarter 2018 revenue of $1.1 billion increased 19 percent compared with a strong first-quarter 2017
CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported record revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $741 million for the first quarter of 2018. Net income was $599 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.76. On an adjusted basis, net income was $634 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.86. Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1
"Broad-based strength across all of our asset classes drove first-quarter revenue to more than $1.1 billion, up nearly 20 percent compared with a strong first quarter last year," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy. "We achieved quarterly average daily volume records in five of our six product lines, as well as records in total options and electronic options. From a global perspective, we had growth of 41 percent in Asia and 37 percent in Europe during the quarter, with each product line experiencing increases of more than 30 percent from non-U.S. customers. In addition to significant revenue growth, our focus on expense efficiency contributed to a 50 percent increase in net income compared with the same quarter last year."
First-quarter 2018 average daily volume was an all-time high of 22.2 million contracts, up 30 percent compared with first-quarter 2017. Clearing and transaction fee revenue was $974 million, up 23 percent compared with first-quarter 2017. First-quarter 2018 total average rate per contract was $0.706, compared with $0.736 in fourth-quarter 2017, driven primarily by a higher proportion of volume from lower priced financial products, which grew by 49 percent while higher priced commodities rose 15 percent. Market data revenue was $95 million, down 2 percent compared with the first quarter last year.
1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.
As of March 31, 2018, the company had $875 million of cash and marketable securities, excluding $491 million held in escrow related to the potential NEX Group plc acquisition, and $2.2 billion of long-term debt. The company paid dividends during the first quarter of $1.4 billion, consisting of the annual variable dividend for 2017 of $1.2 billion and the regular first-quarter dividend of $238 million. The company has returned more than $9.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since implementing the variable dividend policy in early 2012.
CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss first-quarter 2018 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Timetoday. A live audio Webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's Web site at www.cmegroup.com. An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(in millions)
|
March 31, 2018
|
December 31, 2017
|
ASSETS
|
Current Assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
784.6
|
$
|
1,903.6
|
Marketable securities
|
90.4
|
90.1
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance
|
444.1
|
359.7
|
Other current assets (includes $492.3 and $0 in restricted cash)
|
646.8
|
367.8
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
39,088.9
|
44,185.3
|
Total current assets
|
41,054.8
|
46,906.5
|
Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization
|
387.2
|
399.7
|
Intangible assets—trading products
|
17,175.3
|
17,175.3
|
Intangible assets—other, net
|
2,322.6
|
2,346.3
|
Goodwill
|
7,569.0
|
7,569.0
|
Other assets (includes $1.4 and $2.4 in restricted cash)
|
1,410.4
|
1,394.4
|
Total Assets
|
$
|
69,919.3
|
$
|
75,791.2
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Current Liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
25.0
|
$
|
31.3
|
Other current liabilities
|
331.4
|
1,456.3
|
Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions
|
39,088.9
|
44,185.3
|
Total current liabilities
|
39,445.3
|
45,672.9
|
Long-term debt
|
2,233.5
|
2,233.1
|
Deferred income tax liabilities, net
|
4,846.6
|
4,857.7
|
Other liabilities
|
621.1
|
615.7
|
Total Liabilities
|
47,146.5
|
53,379.4
|
Shareholders' equity
|
22,772.8
|
22,411.8
|
Total Liabilities and Equity
|
$
|
69,919.3
|
$
|
75,791.2
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Consolidated Statements of Income
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
Revenues
|
Clearing and transaction fees
|
$
|
973.6
|
$
|
792.0
|
Market data and information services
|
94.9
|
96.8
|
Access and communication fees
|
26.0
|
24.3
|
Other
|
14.5
|
16.2
|
Total Revenues
|
1,109.0
|
929.3
|
Expenses
|
Compensation and benefits
|
152.7
|
142.6
|
Communications
|
5.9
|
6.3
|
Technology support services
|
19.6
|
18.7
|
Professional fees and outside services
|
42.6
|
28.6
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
23.7
|
24.0
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
28.1
|
29.4
|
Occupancy and building operations
|
20.0
|
20.1
|
Licensing and other fee agreements
|
49.5
|
33.8
|
Other
|
26.0
|
24.9
|
Total Expenses
|
368.1
|
328.4
|
Operating Income
|
740.9
|
600.9
|
Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
Investment income
|
156.4
|
138.9
|
Interest and other borrowing costs
|
(30.1)
|
(29.8)
|
Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries
|
40.1
|
30.8
|
Other non-operating income (expense)
|
(118.6)
|
(33.8)
|
Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)
|
47.8
|
106.1
|
Income before Income Taxes
|
788.7
|
707.0
|
Income tax provision
|
189.9
|
307.2
|
Net Income
|
$
|
598.8
|
$
|
399.8
|
Earnings per Common Share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
1.18
|
Diluted
|
1.76
|
1.18
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
339,305
|
338,339
|
Diluted
|
340,747
|
339,946
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Quarterly Operating Statistics
|
1Q 2017
|
2Q 2017
|
3Q 2017
|
4Q 2017
|
1Q 2018
|
Trading Days
|
62
|
63
|
63
|
63
|
61
|
Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)
|
CME Group ADV (in thousands)
|
Product Line
|
1Q 2017
|
2Q 2017
|
3Q 2017
|
4Q 2017
|
1Q 2018
|
Interest rate
|
9,169
|
8,210
|
7,424
|
7,970
|
11,948
|
Equity
|
2,766
|
2,707
|
2,624
|
2,632
|
4,096
|
Foreign exchange
|
894
|
879
|
971
|
941
|
1,100
|
Energy
|
2,496
|
2,632
|
2,693
|
2,489
|
2,754
|
Agricultural commodity
|
1,261
|
1,491
|
1,381
|
1,278
|
1,593
|
Metal
|
512
|
533
|
611
|
616
|
713
|
Total
|
17,098
|
16,453
|
15,704
|
15,925
|
22,204
|
Venue
|
Electronic
|
14,947
|
14,582
|
14,264
|
14,265
|
19,796
|
Open outcry
|
1,362
|
1,115
|
889
|
1,066
|
1,556
|
Privately negotiated
|
789
|
756
|
551
|
594
|
851
|
Total
|
17,098
|
16,453
|
15,704
|
15,925
|
22,204
|
Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)
|
CME Group RPC
|
Product Line
|
1Q 2017
|
2Q 2017
|
3Q 2017
|
4Q 2017
|
1Q 2018
|
Interest rate
|
$
|
0.492
|
$
|
0.491
|
$
|
0.485
|
$
|
0.467
|
$
|
0.464
|
Equity
|
0.718
|
0.731
|
0.738
|
0.768
|
0.781
|
Foreign exchange
|
0.823
|
0.807
|
0.796
|
0.785
|
0.762
|
Energy
|
1.130
|
1.096
|
1.072
|
1.133
|
1.140
|
Agricultural commodity
|
1.334
|
1.300
|
1.251
|
1.251
|
1.246
|
Metal
|
1.496
|
1.449
|
1.376
|
1.315
|
1.367
|
Average RPC
|
$
|
0.731
|
$
|
0.749
|
$
|
0.749
|
$
|
0.736
|
$
|
0.706
|
CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures
|
(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)
|
Quarter Ended
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net Income
|
$
|
598.8
|
$
|
399.8
|
Restructuring and severance
|
1.4
|
1.8
|
Amortization of purchased intangibles
|
23.7
|
24.0
|
Litigation matters
|
8.9
|
—
|
Acquisition-related costs(1)
|
9.5
|
—
|
Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)
|
1.6
|
(2.5)
|
Gains on CME Ventures investments
|
(1.1)
|
—
|
Gains on sale of BM&FBOVESPA shares
|
—
|
(86.5)
|
Income tax effect related to above
|
(9.3)
|
(8.9)
|
Other income tax item
|
—
|
87.8
|
Adjusted Net Income
|
$
|
633.5
|
$
|
415.5
|
GAAP Earnings per Common Share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.76
|
$
|
1.18
|
Diluted
|
1.76
|
1.18
|
Adjusted Earnings per Common Share:
|
Basic
|
$
|
1.87
|
$
|
1.23
|
Diluted
|
1.86
|
1.22
|
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:
|
Basic
|
339,305
|
338,339
|
Diluted
|
340,747
|
339,946
|
1. Acquisition-related costs include professional fees related to the proposed acquisition with NEX Group plc.
|
2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar.