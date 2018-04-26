 Skip to main Content
CME Group Inc. Reports Record First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results

Date 26/04/2018

  • GAAP net income up 50 percent
  • Record first-quarter 2018 revenue of $1.1 billion increased 19 percent compared with a strong first-quarter 2017

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CME) today reported record revenue of $1.1 billion and operating income of $741 million for the first quarter of 2018.  Net income was $599 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.76.  On an adjusted basis, net income was $634 million and diluted earnings per share were $1.86.  Financial results presented on an adjusted basis for the first quarters of 2018 and 2017 exclude certain items, which are detailed in the reconciliation of non-GAAP results.1

"Broad-based strength across all of our asset classes drove first-quarter revenue to more than $1.1 billion, up nearly 20 percent compared with a strong first quarter last year," said CME Group Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy.  "We achieved quarterly average daily volume records in five of our six product lines, as well as records in total options and electronic options.  From a global perspective, we had growth of 41 percent in Asia and 37 percent in Europe during the quarter, with each product line experiencing increases of more than 30 percent from non-U.S. customers.  In addition to significant revenue growth, our focus on expense efficiency contributed to a 50 percent increase in net income compared with the same quarter last year."

First-quarter 2018 average daily volume was an all-time high of 22.2 million contracts, up 30 percent compared with first-quarter 2017.  Clearing and transaction fee revenue was $974 million, up 23 percent compared with first-quarter 2017.  First-quarter 2018 total average rate per contract was $0.706, compared with $0.736 in fourth-quarter 2017, driven primarily by a higher proportion of volume from lower priced financial products, which grew by 49 percent while higher priced commodities rose 15 percent.  Market data revenue was $95 million, down 2 percent compared with the first quarter last year.

1. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial results mentioned to the respective GAAP figures can be found within the Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures chart at the end of the financial statements and earnings presentation materials.

As of March 31, 2018, the company had $875 million of cash and marketable securities, excluding $491 million held in escrow related to the potential NEX Group plc acquisition, and $2.2 billion of long-term debt.  The company paid dividends during the first quarter of $1.4 billion, consisting of the annual variable dividend for 2017 of $1.2 billion and the regular first-quarter dividend of $238 million.  The company has returned more than $9.8 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends since implementing the variable dividend policy in early 2012.

CME Group will hold a Q&A conference call to discuss first-quarter 2018 results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Timetoday.  A live audio Webcast of the Q&A call will be available on the Investor Relations section of CME Group's Web site at www.cmegroup.com.  An archived recording will be available for up to two months after the call.

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in millions)



March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

ASSETS



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

$

784.6

$

1,903.6

Marketable securities

90.4

90.1

Accounts receivable, net of allowance

444.1

359.7

Other current assets (includes $492.3 and $0 in restricted cash)

646.8

367.8

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

39,088.9

44,185.3

Total current assets

41,054.8

46,906.5

Property, net of accumulated depreciation and amortization

387.2

399.7

Intangible assets—trading products

17,175.3

17,175.3

Intangible assets—other, net

2,322.6

2,346.3

Goodwill

7,569.0

7,569.0

Other assets (includes $1.4 and $2.4 in restricted cash)

1,410.4

1,394.4

Total Assets

$

69,919.3

$

75,791.2

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current Liabilities:



Accounts payable

$

25.0

$

31.3

Other current liabilities

331.4

1,456.3

Performance bonds and guaranty fund contributions

39,088.9

44,185.3

Total current liabilities

39,445.3

45,672.9

Long-term debt

2,233.5

2,233.1

Deferred income tax liabilities, net

4,846.6

4,857.7

Other liabilities

621.1

615.7

Total Liabilities

47,146.5

53,379.4

Shareholders' equity

22,772.8

22,411.8

Total Liabilities and Equity

$

69,919.3

$

75,791.2

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)



Quarter Ended
March 31,


2018

2017

Revenues



Clearing and transaction fees

$

973.6

$

792.0

Market data and information services

94.9

96.8

Access and communication fees

26.0

24.3

Other

14.5

16.2

Total Revenues

1,109.0

929.3

Expenses



Compensation and benefits

152.7

142.6

Communications

5.9

6.3

Technology support services

19.6

18.7

Professional fees and outside services

42.6

28.6

Amortization of purchased intangibles

23.7

24.0

Depreciation and amortization

28.1

29.4

Occupancy and building operations

20.0

20.1

Licensing and other fee agreements

49.5

33.8

Other

26.0

24.9

Total Expenses

368.1

328.4

Operating Income

740.9

600.9

Non-Operating Income (Expense)



Investment income

156.4

138.9

Interest and other borrowing costs

(30.1)

(29.8)

Equity in net earnings of unconsolidated subsidiaries

40.1

30.8

Other non-operating income (expense)

(118.6)

(33.8)

Total Non-Operating Income (Expense)

47.8

106.1

Income before Income Taxes

788.7

707.0

Income tax provision

189.9

307.2

Net Income

$

598.8

$

399.8

Earnings per Common Share:



Basic

$

1.76

$

1.18

Diluted

1.76

1.18

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:



Basic

339,305

338,339

Diluted

340,747

339,946

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Quarterly Operating Statistics



1Q 2017

2Q 2017

3Q 2017

4Q 2017

1Q 2018

Trading Days

62

63

63

63

61
















 

Quarterly Average Daily Volume (ADV)

CME Group ADV (in thousands)

Product Line

1Q 2017

2Q 2017

3Q 2017

4Q 2017

1Q 2018

Interest rate

9,169

8,210

7,424

7,970

11,948

Equity

2,766

2,707

2,624

2,632

4,096

Foreign exchange

894

879

971

941

1,100

Energy

2,496

2,632

2,693

2,489

2,754

Agricultural commodity

1,261

1,491

1,381

1,278

1,593

Metal

512

533

611

616

713

Total

17,098

16,453

15,704

15,925

22,204

Venue









Electronic

14,947

14,582

14,264

14,265

19,796

Open outcry

1,362

1,115

889

1,066

1,556

Privately negotiated

789

756

551

594

851

Total

17,098

16,453

15,704

15,925

22,204

 

Average Rate Per Contract (RPC)

CME Group RPC

Product Line

1Q 2017

2Q 2017

3Q 2017

4Q 2017

1Q 2018

Interest rate

$

0.492

$

0.491

$

0.485

$

0.467

$

0.464

Equity

0.718

0.731

0.738

0.768

0.781

Foreign exchange

0.823

0.807

0.796

0.785

0.762

Energy

1.130

1.096

1.072

1.133

1.140

Agricultural commodity

1.334

1.300

1.251

1.251

1.246

Metal

1.496

1.449

1.376

1.315

1.367

Average RPC

$

0.731

$

0.749

$

0.749

$

0.736

$

0.706

 

CME Group Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures

(dollars in millions, except per share amounts; shares in thousands)







Quarter Ended
March 31,


2018

2017

Net Income

$

598.8

$

399.8





Restructuring and severance

1.4

1.8





Amortization of purchased intangibles

23.7

24.0





Litigation matters

8.9







Acquisition-related costs(1)

9.5







Foreign exchange transaction (gains) losses(2)

1.6

(2.5)





Gains on CME Ventures investments

(1.1)







Gains on sale of BM&FBOVESPA shares



(86.5)





Income tax effect related to above

(9.3)

(8.9)





Other income tax item



87.8





Adjusted Net Income

$

633.5

$

415.5





GAAP Earnings per Common Share:



     Basic

$

1.76

$

1.18

     Diluted

1.76

1.18





Adjusted Earnings per Common Share:



     Basic

$

1.87

$

1.23

     Diluted

1.86

1.22





Weighted Average Number of Common Shares:



     Basic

339,305

338,339

     Diluted

340,747

339,946





1. Acquisition-related costs include professional fees related to the proposed acquisition with NEX Group plc.

2. Results include foreign exchange transaction net gains and losses principally related to cash held in British pounds within entities whose functional currency is the U.S. dollar.