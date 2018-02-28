CME Group Global Head Of Commodity And Options Products To Present At Citi Conference

CME Group announced today that Derek Sammann, Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Commodity and Options Products will present at the Citi 2018 Asset Managers, Broker Dealers and Exchanges Conference in New York on Thursday March 1, at 8:45 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the exchange's web site at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio Webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.