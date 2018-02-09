CME Group Chief Financial Officer To Present At Credit Suisse Conference

CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, Chief Financial Officer; will present at the Credit Suisse 19th Annual Financial Services Forum in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday, February 13, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the exchange's web site at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio Webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.