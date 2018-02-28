CME Group Chief Financial Officer And Global Head Of Financial And OTC Products To Present At KBW Symposium

CME Group announced today that John Pietrowicz, CME Group Chief Financial Officer, and Sean Tully, CME Group Senior Managing Director and Global Head of Financial and OTC Products, will present at the 2018 KBW Cards, Payments and Financial Technology Symposium in New York on Thursday March 1, at 1:05 p.m. (Eastern Time).
The presentations will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed via the exchange's web site at http://investor.cmegroup.com. Please allow extra time prior to the presentation to visit the site and download the streaming media software required to listen to the Internet broadcast. An audio Webcast will be available for replay at the same address approximately 24 hours following the conclusion of the conference.