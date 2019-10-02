 Skip to main Content
CME Group Averaged 20.2 Million Contracts Per Day In Third-Quarter 2019, Up 30% From Third-Quarter 2018

Date 02/10/2019

  • September average daily volume rose 13% to 19.7 million contracts per day
  • Record quarterly Metals average daily volume of 821,000 contracts, up 32%
 
CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached average daily volume (ADV) of 20.2 million contracts during third-quarter 2019, up 30% from third-quarter 2018. September 2019 volume averaged 19.7 million contracts per day, up 13% from September 2018. Open interest (OI) at the end of September was 127 million contracts, up 10% from year-end 2018 and up 6% from September 2018.

 

Metals volume averaged 818,000 contracts per day in September 2019, up 37% from September 2018, and reached its second-highest monthly ADV on record. Highlights include:

   
  • Record Gold futures OI of 659,000 contracts on September 24 
  • Record quarterly Gold futures ADV, up 51% to 469,000 contracts
  • Record Platinum futures OI of 99,300 contracts on September 13 
  • Record Platinum futures ADV, up 21% to 37,000 contracts
  • Record Silver options ADV, up 109% to 17,000 contracts
  • Gold futures and options ADV increased 61% to 549,000 contracts
  • Silver futures and options ADV rose 57% to 149,000 contracts
  • Copper options ADV rose 45% to 3,000 contracts
 Equity Index volume averaged 4 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 18% from September 2018. Highlights include:
 
     
  • E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 3% to 2.4 million contracts
  • E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 14% to 214,000 contracts
  • E-mini Dow futures and options ADV increased 4% to 194,000 contracts
 Options volume averaged 4.1 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 16% from September 2018. Highlights include:
 
     
  • Interest Rate options ADV grew 23% to 2.7 million contracts
  • Equity Index options ADV rose 9% to 678,000 contracts
  • Metals options ADV grew 96% to 102,000 contracts
Interest Rate volume averaged 9.9 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 16% from September 2018.  Highlights include:
 
     
  • Record quarterly 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures increased 81% to 762,000 contracts
  • Record quarterly Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures, up 65% to 267,000 contracts
  • Record 153,000 SOFR futures contracts traded on September 17 
  • Record SOFR futures ADV of 58,000 contracts
  • U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 26% to 5.2 million contracts
  • Eurodollar options ADV grew 14% to 1.5 million contracts
  • Fed Fund futures ADV rose 129% to 494,000 contracts
  • Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 10% to 218,000 contracts
Energy volume averaged 2.8 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 10% from September 2018. Highlights include:

  
  • Record 6.4 million Energy futures and options contracts traded on September 16, including a record 3.68 million WTI Crude Oil futures contracts and a record 464,000 NY Harbor ULSD futures contracts
  • WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 19% to 1.6 million contracts
  • Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 30% to 132,000 contracts
  • Natural Gas options ADV grew 3% to 120,000 contracts
Foreign Exchange volume averaged 1.1 million contracts per day in September 2019, down 6% from September 2018. Highlights include:
 
     
  • Record FX Link daily volume of 41,013 contracts, representing $4.27 billion in notional value, on September 18 
  • Japanese yen futures and options ADV rose 9% to 159,000 contracts
  • Canadian dollar futures and options ADV increased 3% to 101,000 contracts
Agricultural volume averaged 1.2 million contracts per day in September 2019, down 8% from September 2018. Highlights include:
   
  • Livestock futures and options ADV rose 7% to 191,000 contracts
  • Soybean futures ADV grew 4% to 172,000 contracts
  • Live Cattle futures and options ADV rose 3% to 88,000 contracts
  • Hard Red Winter Wheat futures ADV increased 1% to 40,000 contracts
BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights include: 

  
  • U.S. Treasury average daily notional volume grew 17% to $172 billion 
    •  
  • U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 28% to $288 billion 
  • European Repo average daily notional volume increased 4% to €281 billion
  • Spot FX average daily notional volume decreased 10% to $78 billion
Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html

 
                                                                                                                   
 

MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

 




 

Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)

 


 

Sep 2019

 		  

Sep 2018

 
 

Trading Days

 		  

20

 		  

19

 




 

PRODUCT LINE

 		  

Sep 2019

 		  

Sep 2018

 		  

Percent Change

 
 

Interest Rates

 		  

9,945

 		  

8,597

 		  

16%

 
 

Equity Indexes

 		  

3,985

 		  

3,375

 		  

18%

 
 

Foreign Exchange (FX)

 		  

1,060

 		  

1,132

 		  

-6%

 
 

Energy

 		  

2,777

 		  

2,514

 		  

10%

 
 

Agricultural Commodities

 		  

1,160

 		  

1,255

 		  

-8%

 
 

Metals

 		  

818

 		  

598

 		  

37%

 
 

   Total

 		  

19,746

 		  

17,472

 		  

13%

 






 

VENUE

 		  

 Sep 2019

 		  

Sep 2018

 		  

Percent Change

 
 

Open outcry

 		  

1,171

 		  

1,048

 		  

12%

 
 

CME Globex

 		  

17,770

 		  

15,730

 		  

13%

 
 

Privately negotiated

 		  

806

 		  

695

 		  

16%

 
 
 

 

 
                                                                                                                                   
 

QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)

 





 

Total Exchange ADV

(in thousands)

 



 

3Q 2019

 		  

3Q 2018

 

 

Trading Days

 		  

64

 		  

63

 






 

PRODUCT LINE

 		  

3Q 2019

 		  

3Q 2018

 		  

Percent Change

 
 

Interest Rates

 		  

10,868

 		  

7,798

 		  

39%

 
 

Equity Indexes

 		  

3,931

 		  

2,671

 		  

47%

 
 

Foreign Exchange (FX)

 		  

850

 		  

944

 		  

-10%

 
 

Energy

 		  

2,456

 		  

2,199

 		  

12%

 
 

Agricultural Commodities

 		  

1,320

 		  

1,348

 		  

-2%

 
 

Metals

 		  

821

 		  

623

 		  

32%

 
 

   Total

 		  

20,247

 		  

15,584

 		  

30%

 







 

VENUE

 		  

 3Q 2019

 		  

3Q 2018

 		  

Percent Change

 
 

Open outcry

 		  

1,177

 		  

938

 		  

26%

 
 

CME Globex

 		  

18,282

 		  

14,082

 		  

30%

 
 

Privately negotiated

 		  

788

 		  

564

 		  

40%

 
 
 

 

 
                                                                                                                                                                              
 

ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES
Average Daily Volume (In thousands) 

 



 

3-Month Period Ending

 
 

PRODUCT LINE

 		  

Sep-19

 		  

Aug-19

 		  

Jul-19

 		  

Jun-19

 
 

Interest Rates

 		  

10,868

 		  

11,776

 		  

11,804

 		  

11,593

 
 

Equity Indexes

 		  

3,931

 		  

3,896

 		  

3,645

 		  

3,480

 
 

Foreign Exchange (FX)

 		  

850

 		  

852

 		  

852

 		  

874

 
 

Energy

 		  

2,456

 		  

2,363

 		  

2,394

 		  

2,498

 
 

Agricultural Commodities

 		  

1,320

 		  

1,589

 		  

1,732

 		  

1,839

 
 

Metals

 		  

821

 		  

816

 		  

711

 		  

633

 
 

   Total

 		  

20,247

 		  

21,292

 		  

21,138

 		  

20,918

 





 

VENUE

 		  

Sep-19

 		  

Aug-19

 		  

Jul-19

 		  

Jun-19

 
 

Open outcry

 		  

1,177

 		  

1,391

 		  

1,488

 		  

1,501

 
 

Electronic

 		  

18,282

 		  

18,963

 		  

18,735

 		  

18,505

 
 

Privately negotiated

 		  

788

 		  

938

 		  

914

 		  

912

 

 

Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)

 



 

3-Month Period Ending

 
 

PRODUCT LINE

 		  

Aug-19

 		  

Jul-19

 		  

Jun-19

 		  

May-19

 
 

Interest Rates

 		  

0.488

 		  

0.481

 		  

0.476

 		  

0.473

 
 

Equity Indexes

 		  

0.627

 		  

0.650

 		  

0.676

 		  

0.703

 
 

Foreign Exchange (FX)

 		  

0.724

 		  

0.721

 		  

0.713

 		  

0.733

 
 

Energy

 		  

1.145

 		  

1.152

 		  

1.139

 		  

1.136

 
 

Agricultural Commodities

 		  

1.232

 		  

1.202

 		  

1.222

 		  

1.219

 
 

Metals

 		  

1.445

 		  

1.459

 		  

1.455

 		  

1.462

 
 

   Total

 		  

0.688

 		  

0.688

 		  

0.693

 		  

0.695

 
 
 

 

 
                                               
 

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume 
(in billion USD unless otherwise stated, single count)

 





 

PRODUCT LINE

 		  

Sep 2019

 		  

Sep 2018

 		  

Percent Change

 
 

U.S. Treasury1

 		  

172.0

 		  

147.3

 		  

17%

 
 

U.S. Repo

 		  

288.2

 		  

225.9

 		  

28%

 
 

European Repo (in EUR billions)

 		  

281.0

 		  

269.1

 		  

4%

 
 

Spot FX

 		  

77.8

 		  

86.1

 		  

-10%

 
 
 
          


 

 [1] 

 		  

Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.

 
 
 

 

 
                                         
 

BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue 
(U.S. dollars in millions)2

 



 

3-Month Period Ending

 
 

BUSINESS LINE

 		  

Aug-19

 		  

Jul-19

 		  

Jun-19

 		  

May-19

 
 

BrokerTec

 		  

49.4

 		  

48.9

 		  

48.5

 		  

48.4

 
 

EBS

 		  

49.7

 		  

48.7

 		  

48.6

 		  

48.5

 





 
 

 