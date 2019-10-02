CME Group Averaged 20.2 Million Contracts Per Day In Third-Quarter 2019, Up 30% From Third-Quarter 2018

- September average daily volume rose 13% to 19.7 million contracts per day
- Record quarterly Metals average daily volume of 821,000 contracts, up 32%
Metals volume averaged 818,000 contracts per day in September 2019, up 37% from September 2018, and reached its second-highest monthly ADV on record. Highlights include:
- Record Gold futures OI of 659,000 contracts on September 24
- Record quarterly Gold futures ADV, up 51% to 469,000 contracts
- Record Platinum futures OI of 99,300 contracts on September 13
- Record Platinum futures ADV, up 21% to 37,000 contracts
- Record Silver options ADV, up 109% to 17,000 contracts
- Gold futures and options ADV increased 61% to 549,000 contracts
- Silver futures and options ADV rose 57% to 149,000 contracts
- Copper options ADV rose 45% to 3,000 contracts
- E-mini S&P 500 futures and options ADV grew 3% to 2.4 million contracts
- E-mini Russell 2000 futures and options ADV grew 14% to 214,000 contracts
- E-mini Dow futures and options ADV increased 4% to 194,000 contracts
- Interest Rate options ADV grew 23% to 2.7 million contracts
- Equity Index options ADV rose 9% to 678,000 contracts
- Metals options ADV grew 96% to 102,000 contracts
- Record quarterly 2-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures increased 81% to 762,000 contracts
- Record quarterly Ultra 10-Year U.S. Treasury Note futures, up 65% to 267,000 contracts
- Record 153,000 SOFR futures contracts traded on September 17
- Record SOFR futures ADV of 58,000 contracts
- U.S. Treasury futures and options ADV increased 26% to 5.2 million contracts
- Eurodollar options ADV grew 14% to 1.5 million contracts
- Fed Fund futures ADV rose 129% to 494,000 contracts
- Weekly Treasury options ADV increased 10% to 218,000 contracts
Energy volume averaged 2.8 million contracts per day in September 2019, up 10% from September 2018. Highlights include:
- Record 6.4 million Energy futures and options contracts traded on September 16, including a record 3.68 million WTI Crude Oil futures contracts and a record 464,000 NY Harbor ULSD futures contracts
- WTI Crude Oil futures and options ADV increased 19% to 1.6 million contracts
- Brent Crude Oil futures and options ADV rose 30% to 132,000 contracts
- Natural Gas options ADV grew 3% to 120,000 contracts
- Record FX Link daily volume of 41,013 contracts, representing $4.27 billion in notional value, on September 18
- Japanese yen futures and options ADV rose 9% to 159,000 contracts
- Canadian dollar futures and options ADV increased 3% to 101,000 contracts
- Livestock futures and options ADV rose 7% to 191,000 contracts
- Soybean futures ADV grew 4% to 172,000 contracts
- Live Cattle futures and options ADV rose 3% to 88,000 contracts
- Hard Red Winter Wheat futures ADV increased 1% to 40,000 contracts
BrokerTec fixed income and EBS foreign exchange trading activity highlights include:
- U.S. Treasury average daily notional volume grew 17% to $172 billion
- U.S. Repo average daily notional volume increased 28% to $288 billion
- European Repo average daily notional volume increased 4% to €281 billion
- Spot FX average daily notional volume decreased 10% to $78 billion
Footnote: To see CME Group daily over-the-counter (OTC) notional cleared volumes and open interest, monthly OTC notional cleared volumes and monthly total trade count, go to http://www.cmegroup.com/education/cme-volume-oi-records.html
|
MONTHLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)
|
Total Exchange ADV
(in thousands)
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
Trading Days
|
20
|
19
|
PRODUCT LINE
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
Percent Change
|
Interest Rates
|
9,945
|
8,597
|
16%
|
Equity Indexes
|
3,985
|
3,375
|
18%
|
Foreign Exchange (FX)
|
1,060
|
1,132
|
-6%
|
Energy
|
2,777
|
2,514
|
10%
|
Agricultural Commodities
|
1,160
|
1,255
|
-8%
|
Metals
|
818
|
598
|
37%
|
Total
|
19,746
|
17,472
|
13%
|
VENUE
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
Percent Change
|
Open outcry
|
1,171
|
1,048
|
12%
|
CME Globex
|
17,770
|
15,730
|
13%
|
Privately negotiated
|
806
|
695
|
16%
|
QUARTERLY AVERAGE DAILY VOLUME (ADV)
|
Total Exchange ADV
(in thousands)
|
3Q 2019
|
3Q 2018
|
Trading Days
|
64
|
63
|
PRODUCT LINE
|
3Q 2019
|
3Q 2018
|
Percent Change
|
Interest Rates
|
10,868
|
7,798
|
39%
|
Equity Indexes
|
3,931
|
2,671
|
47%
|
Foreign Exchange (FX)
|
850
|
944
|
-10%
|
Energy
|
2,456
|
2,199
|
12%
|
Agricultural Commodities
|
1,320
|
1,348
|
-2%
|
Metals
|
821
|
623
|
32%
|
Total
|
20,247
|
15,584
|
30%
|
VENUE
|
3Q 2019
|
3Q 2018
|
Percent Change
|
Open outcry
|
1,177
|
938
|
26%
|
CME Globex
|
18,282
|
14,082
|
30%
|
Privately negotiated
|
788
|
564
|
40%
|
ROLLING THREE-MONTH AVERAGES
|
3-Month Period Ending
|
PRODUCT LINE
|
Sep-19
|
Aug-19
|
Jul-19
|
Jun-19
|
Interest Rates
|
10,868
|
11,776
|
11,804
|
11,593
|
Equity Indexes
|
3,931
|
3,896
|
3,645
|
3,480
|
Foreign Exchange (FX)
|
850
|
852
|
852
|
874
|
Energy
|
2,456
|
2,363
|
2,394
|
2,498
|
Agricultural Commodities
|
1,320
|
1,589
|
1,732
|
1,839
|
Metals
|
821
|
816
|
711
|
633
|
Total
|
20,247
|
21,292
|
21,138
|
20,918
|
VENUE
|
Sep-19
|
Aug-19
|
Jul-19
|
Jun-19
|
Open outcry
|
1,177
|
1,391
|
1,488
|
1,501
|
Electronic
|
18,282
|
18,963
|
18,735
|
18,505
|
Privately negotiated
|
788
|
938
|
914
|
912
|
Average Rate Per Contract (In dollars)
|
3-Month Period Ending
|
PRODUCT LINE
|
Aug-19
|
Jul-19
|
Jun-19
|
May-19
|
Interest Rates
|
0.488
|
0.481
|
0.476
|
0.473
|
Equity Indexes
|
0.627
|
0.650
|
0.676
|
0.703
|
Foreign Exchange (FX)
|
0.724
|
0.721
|
0.713
|
0.733
|
Energy
|
1.145
|
1.152
|
1.139
|
1.136
|
Agricultural Commodities
|
1.232
|
1.202
|
1.222
|
1.219
|
Metals
|
1.445
|
1.459
|
1.455
|
1.462
|
Total
|
0.688
|
0.688
|
0.693
|
0.695
|
BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange Average Daily Notional Volume
|
PRODUCT LINE
|
Sep 2019
|
Sep 2018
|
Percent Change
|
U.S. Treasury1
|
172.0
|
147.3
|
17%
|
U.S. Repo
|
288.2
|
225.9
|
28%
|
European Repo (in EUR billions)
|
281.0
|
269.1
|
4%
|
Spot FX
|
77.8
|
86.1
|
-10%
|
[1]
|
Volume information includes UST Benchmarks and Agencies. Off-the-Run securities, including T-Bills, are provided pursuant to an agreement with ICAP Securities USA LLC.
|
BrokerTec Fixed Income and EBS Foreign Exchange 3-Month Trailing Average Revenue
|
3-Month Period Ending
|
BUSINESS LINE
|
Aug-19
|
Jul-19
|
Jun-19
|
May-19
|
BrokerTec
|
49.4
|
48.9
|
48.5
|
48.4
|
EBS
|
49.7
|
48.7
|
48.6
|
48.5