CME Group Announces Record Open Interest And Options Volume On Feb. 6

- Record Open Interest of 129.5 Million Contracts
- Record Options Volume of 9.2 Million Contracts
- Record Equity Index Futures & Options Volume of 10.7 Million Contracts
CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, announced it set a total open interest record of 129.5 million contracts on Feb. 6, 2017. The previous open interest record of 129 million contracts was set on June 14, 2017.
CME Group also achieved a new daily volume record for its options complex of 9.2 million contracts on Feb. 6, surpassing the previous record of 8.1 million contracts set on Nov. 9, 2016. In particular, equity index options volume hit a new record of 3.8 million contracts. The previous equity index options volume record of 3.6 million contracts was set on Feb. 5, 2018.
Overall equity futures and options reached a new daily volume record on Feb. 6 of 10.7 million contracts, surpassing the previous record of 9.7 million contracts set on Feb. 5, 2018. The E-mini Dow ($5) future also set an all-time daily volume record on Feb. 6, trading nearly 658,000 contracts, exceeding the previous record of more than 653,000 contracts traded, set on Nov. 9, 2016.