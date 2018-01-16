CME Group Announces Henry Hub Natural Gas Futures All-Time Daily Volume Record, Surpassing 1 Million Contracts

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it reached a daily trading volume record for Henry Hub Natural Gas futures on January 12, 2018, of 1,022,858 contracts - surpassing the 1 million milestone for the first time. The previous single-day trading volume record was 995,129 contracts set on January 11, 2018.
CME Group offers Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options to market participants seeking to hedge natural gas price risk, which can be impacted by a variety of factors, including weather-related demand.
Henry Hub Natural Gas futures contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of NYMEX. To learn more about Henry Hub Natural Gas futures and options from CME Group, please visit: www.cmegroup.com/henryhub.