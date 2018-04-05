CME Group Announces All-Time Overall And Non-U.S. Hours Agricultural Daily Volume Records

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that a record 3,002,818 agricultural futures and options contracts traded yesterday, April 4, 2018 - surpassing the 3 million milestone for the first time. The company also reported that a record 778,841 agricultural futures and options contracts traded yesterday outside of U.S. trading hours, nearly double the previous daily non-U.S. volume record set in April 2016.
CME Group agriculture futures also reached a new record of 3,606 Large Open Interest Holders (LOIH) in March 2018, surpassing the previous LOIH record of 3,439 contracts set in 2011. Open interest in agricultural futures and options reached 9,253,835 contracts overall yesterday, just below the all-time record of 9,323,738 set in 2016.
"Amid global economic uncertainty, market participants around the world continue to turn to CME Group's agriculture futures and options for deep liquidity and flexibility," said Tim Andriesen, CME Group Managing Director, Agricultural Commodities. "In particular, our benchmark agricultural products have experienced high volumes outside of U.S. market hours, demonstrating the strength of these tools to manage risk around the clock."
