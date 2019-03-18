CME Group Announces All-Time Eurodollar Options Open Interest Record Of 55.8 Million Contracts - Open Interest In Options On Financial Futures Reach New Record Of 68.5 Million Contracts

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, reached an all-time Eurodollar options open interest record of 55.8 million contracts on March 15, 2019. Open interest has continued to grow since reaching the previous record of 52.4 million contracts that was set on March 15, 2018.
"This milestone demonstrates CME Group Eurodollar futures and options are the global benchmark for investors around the world when it comes to managing interest rate risk in today's climate of uncertainty," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rate Products. "We're pleased to offer market participants unsurpassed liquidity, flexibility and diverse trading opportunities across our suite of options products."
Overall, open interest in CME Group's options on financial futures (equity index, interest rate and foreign exchange) also reached a new record of 68.5 million contracts on March 15, surpassing the previous record of 66.88 million contracts set one year ago on March 15, 2018.
CME Group options on financial futures contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of CME and CBOT. To learn more about Eurodollar and other interest rate futures and options from CME Group, please visit: http://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/