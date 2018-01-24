CME Group Announces All-Time Daily Open Interest Record For Eurodollar Futures Of 14.5 Million Contracts

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced it reached an all-time daily open interest record for Eurodollar futures of 14.5 million contracts on Jan. 23, 2018. The previous single-day open interest record was 14.4 million contracts, set on Dec. 13, 2017.
"In this climate of ongoing economic uncertainty, market participants continue to turn to CME Group's Eurodollar futures and options because of deep liquidity, flexibility and a diversity of participants," said Agha Mirza, CME Group Global Head of Interest Rate Products. "Eurodollar futures are an important risk management tool and global benchmark for investors around the world.
CME Group's suite of interest rate futures also reached a new record of 1,987 Large Open Interest Holders (LOIH) on Jan. 16, 2018, surpassing the previous LOIH record of 1,954 contracts set on Nov. 21, 2017.
CME Eurodollar options contracts are listed by and subject to the rules of CME.