CME Group And BarclayHedge Honor Managed Futures Leaders At Eighth Annual Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, and BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions Group, recognized top managed futures industry leaders at the eighth annual Managed Futures Pinnacle Awards last night.
The winner of this year's Pinnacle Achievement Award is Martin Lueck, most well-known for his work on quantitative, model-based, trading strategies over the past three decades. Lueck is Co-Founder and Research Director of Aspect Capital, the $7.3 billion systematic investment manager, where he oversees the team responsible for generating and analyzing the fundamental research hypotheses that power Aspect's range of investment programs.
Prior to Aspect, Lueck co-founded the firm Adam, Harding and Lueck Ltd. (AHL, now owned by the Man Group plc.) in 1987 and was instrumental in developing AHL's trading systems and approach to research. He currently serves as Chair of the Oxford Physics Development Board and as a Director on the Board of National Futures Association.
He holds a master's degree with honors in physics from Christ Church, Oxford.
More information about the awards and the winners, as well as a video about their achievements, can be found at www.mfpawards.com. The complete list of award recipients follows:
|
BEST SYSTEMATIC CTA
|
2018 Best Systematic CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM)
|
Bridgewater Associates
|
2018 Best Systematic CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM)
|
Salus Alpha Capital
|
5-Year Best Systematic CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM)
|
Man AHL
|
5-Year Best Systematic CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM)
|
Tiber Capital
|
BEST DIVERSIFIED CTA
|
2018 Best Diversified CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM)
|
Bridgewater Associates
|
2018 Best Diversified CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM)
|
Salus Alpha Capital
|
5-Year Best Diversified CTA ($1 Billion+ AUM)
|
Man AHL
|
5-Year Best Diversified CTA (Less than $1 Billion AUM)
|
Splendor Capital Management
|
BEST LARGE CAP CTA
|
2018 Best Large Cap CTA ($5 Billion+ AUM)
|
Bridgewater Associates
|
5-Year Best Large Cap CTA ($5 Billion+ AUM)
|
IPM Informed Portfolio Management
|
BEST SMALL CAP CTA
|
2018 Best Small Cap CTA (Less than $100 Million AUM)
|
Deep Field Capital
|
5-Year Best Small Cap CTA (Less than $100 Million AUM)
|
Jaguar Investments
|
BEST DISCRETIONARY CTA
|
2018 Best Discretionary CTA
|
RCMA Capital
|
5-Year Best Discretionary CTA
|
Pan Capital Management
|
BEST HYBRID CTA
|
2018 Best Hybrid CTA
|
Episteme Capital
|
5-Year Best Hybrid CTA
|
Splendor Capital Management
|
BEST SINGLE SECTOR CTA
|
2018 Best Single Sector CTA
|
Pearl Capital Advisors
|
5-Year Best Single Sector CTA
|
Pan Capital Management
|
BEST OPTIONS STRATEGY
|
2018 Best Options Strategy
|
Global Sigma Group
|
5-Year Best Options Strategy
|
Warrington Asset Management
|
BEST MULTI-ADVISOR FUTURES FUND
|
2018 Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund
|
Equinox Funds
|
5-Year Best Multi-Advisor Futures Fund
|
LoCorr Funds
|
BEST EMERGING CTA
|
Royal Vision Capital
THE PINNACLE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Martin Lueck
Research Director and Co-Founder, Aspect Capital Inc.
Nominees were chosen based on quantitative data provided by BarclayHedge for the various award categories. All data was collected and analyzed by BarclayHedge. CME Group can neither verify nor negate the accuracy of the data used to calculate nominees and winners.