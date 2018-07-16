CME Group Achieves International Average Daily Volume Of 4.2 Million Contracts In Q2 2018, Up 13 Percent From Q2 2017

CME Group, the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, today announced that it achieved quarterly international (defined as outside of the US) average daily volume (ADV) of 4.2 million contracts during the second quarter of 2018, up 13 percent over the same period last year.
Europe, Middle East and Africa quarterly ADV hit close to 3.3 million contracts in the second quarter of 2018, up 9 percent from second quarter 2017. This was driven largely by strong performance in the commodities product suite, with Metals volume up 38 percent and Agricultural Commodities up 12 percent.
Asia Pacific quarterly ADV was 871,000 contracts in the second quarter of the year, up 30 percent from the corresponding period last year. This was driven largely by a strong performance across both the financial and commodities product suite, with Equity Index volumes up 77 percent, Foreign Exchange up 70 percent, Agricultural up 50 percent, and Energy up 41 percent.
Latin America quarterly ADV was 95,000 contracts in the second quarter of the year, up 44 percent from the second quarter in 2017. This was driven by double digit growth across all product lines with Interest Rates volume up 73 percent, Metals up 67 percent and Energy up 46 percent.
"With CME Group's broad array of futures and options products available virtually round the clock, our international customers outside of the US recognize the benefits of trading on a robust, liquid and regulated marketplace like ours," said William Knottenbelt, Senior Managing Director and Head of International, CME Group. "We remain committed to helping our clients with their hedging and trading needs as we seek to further establish ourselves as the exchange of choice globally."
Globally, CME Group averaged 18.4 million contracts per day in the second quarter of 2018, up 12 percent from second quarter of 2017. June 2018 ADV reached 17.8 million contracts, up 8 percent from June 2017. Open interest at the end of June was 115 million contracts, an increase of 2 percent from the end of June 2017, and up 6 percent from year-end 2017. In the second quarter of 2018, CME Group's suite of financial and commodities products saw double digit ADV growth over second quarter of 2017, with Metals up 27 percent, FX up 18 percent, Agricultural up 16 percent, Equity Index up 14 percent, and Interest Rate up 12 percent.