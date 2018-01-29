CloudMargin <https://cloudmargin.com/#utm_source=Press&utm_medium=Release>, the multi-award winning creator of the world's first web-based collateral and margin management solution, announced today that the firm has been named to Harrington Starr's Definitive List of the 100 Most Influential FinTech Companies for 2018. The list includes a mix of start-ups and well-known companies in the financial technology space. The full list of financial technology companies expected to create a significant impact in 2018 was just published in the first quarter issue of The Financial Technologist <https://oliver-dev.s3.amazonaws.com/2018/01/22/13/40/08/764/TFT%20Q1%202018%20FINAL%20LOW.pdf> magazine.
The list was assembled by a panel of experts from EY, the London Stock Exchange, Lloyds Banking Group, Baringa, CBPE Capital, Seismic Foundry, Innovate Finance, the Realization Group, London & Partners and Harrington Starr Group. The panel considered over 2,000 companies in the space.
The inaugural listing of the Most Influential FinTech Companies brings 100 of the companies set to shape and influence the global Fintech scene in the year ahead. According to the magazine: "The Financial Technologist has worked with ten FinTech experts from some of the most respected companies in the financial services markets....We are looking to celebrate the people who are raising the bar, innovating in tech, customer experience and delivery."
Since 2015, London-based CloudMargin has garnered more than a dozen awards and honours for innovation and best-in-class technology.
CloudMargin Named To List Of 100 Most Influential FinTech Companies For 2018
Date 29/01/2018
