Closure Of Bursa Malaysia In Conjunction With Hari Raya Aidilfitri

In conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, Bursa Malaysia will close for trading half day Tuesday, 4 June 2019 afternoon, and all day Wednesday, 5 June 2019 and Thursday, 6 June 2019.
1. Half-Day Morning Trading Session on Tuesday, 4 June 2019
Trading on Bursa Malaysia Securities will be opened for the morning session only. There will be no trading in the afternoon session. However, clearing and settlement services provided by Bursa Malaysia Securities Clearing and depository services provided by Bursa Malaysia Depository will continue as usual on Tuesday, 4 June 2019, and the office of Bursa Malaysia Securities will remain open until the end of business day.
2. Bursa Malaysia will be closed for Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays
Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will be closed on Wednesday, 5 June 2019 and Thursday, 6 June 2019 in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri holidays.