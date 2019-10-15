Closure Of Bursa Malaysia In Conjunction With Deepavali Celebrations

Bursa Malaysia Berhad and its subsidiaries will be closed on Monday, 28 October 2019, in lieu of Deepavali celebrations which falls on Sunday, 27 October 2019.
Bursa Malaysia and its subsidiaries will resume operations on Tuesday, 29 October 2019.
