City Of London Corporation Responds To UK Government's Brexit White Paper

Commenting following the publication of the Brexit White Paper today (12 July), Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness said:">Commenting following the publication of the Brexit White Paper today (12 July), Policy Chairman of the City of London Corporation Catherine McGuinness said:
“Today’s Brexit white paper is a real blow for the UK’s financial and related professional services sector.
“With looser trade ties to Europe, the financial and related professional services sector will be less able to create jobs, generate tax and support growth across the wider economy. It’s that simple.
“The sector has been clear since the referendum: Equivalence in its current form is not fit for purpose so any “enhancements” to this regime would have to be substantial.
“As the EU’s gateway to capital, the UK is a significant trading partner for the bloc. It’s in the interests of households and businesses on both sides of the Channel that an ambitious future trading relationship, covering services as well as goods, is secured.
“Failing to secure such a deal would put up unnecessary trade barriers and runs the risk of fragmentation of financial markets, increasing costs and reducing choice for consumers.
“Time is running out so it is essential that the pace of negotiations accelerates to ensure an orderly Brexit. Both sides should engage constructively to deliver a deep and comprehensive relationship covering services, not just goods, for the benefit of consumers and citizens across Europe.”