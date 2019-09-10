CISI: New Training Partnership For Kenyan Financial Services Profession

The Kenya Institute of Bankers (KIB) and the CISI recently entered into a partnership for the purpose of building capacity,enhancing appropriate knowledge, skills and expertise, promoting integrity and ethical behaviour within the Kenyan banking profession.
Through this partnership, the KIB will undertake to offer training, as a CISI Accredited Training Partner, for a number of qualifications administered by the CISI. These qualifications will include:
- Fundamentals of Credit Risk Management.
- Combatting Financial Crime
- Managing Cyber Security
- Risk in Financial Services.
Kevin Moore, Chartered FCSI, CISI Global Business Development Director said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with KIB. We have shared values and objectives - raising professional standards for the ultimate benefit of the individual, the employer and importantly, the customer. We will work together to develop knowledge and skills in critical areas for Kenyan banks, including initially cyber security and credit risk management”.
The CEO of the Kenya Institute of Bankers, Gilbert Allela said: ‘We are excited about the partnership and eager to start training in CISI programmes by virtue of the quality of knowledge and expertise they will inject into the bankingprofession. The partnership will certainly greatly contribute towards achieving our mission and objectives of promoting the best practice in the acquisition of professional banking education and producing well trained human power for the banking and financial sector.’
CISI’s first African office was opened in Kenya in 2018 and over the last 18 months there has been a significant uptake of CISI exams in Africa.