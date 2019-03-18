CISI Educational Trust Awards Totalling £23,000 Announced

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) is delighted to announce the 20 student winners of its 2019 Educational Trust Awards.
The CISI Educational Trust Awards annually celebrate achievement amongst students studying CISI accredited courses around the UK, at both undergraduate and postgraduate level. The winners received a combined total of £23,000.
Each of the winners, 10 female and 10 male, were nominated by their university based on excellence in an item of work or examination.
In addition to their nomination, each winner was invited to submit an essay of 400 words for the opportunity to attend an interview with the Educational Trust and a chance to achieve a further financial award based on interview performance, general knowledge test, and knowledge of the CISI. The essay title for 2019 was: "What is Green Finance? Discuss whether it is a passing trend or a fundamental change.”
Following an intensive interview process, we are delighted to congratulate Akshat Vyas the top performing postgraduate who received an additional £3,000.00 and Luke Mulligan, top performing undergraduate, who received an additional award of £1,500.00.
Josephat Loambo and Niccolò Carrara received £2,000.00 and £1,000.00 each in recognition of high interview standard.
The top performing students were invited to attend the CISI Annual Awards Ceremony Tuesday 19th March at Mansion House to receive an Award.
On receipt of his award Akshat Vyas ICMA Centre, University of Reading said: “It is a great honour to be CISI Educational Trust Award winner this year. Getting recognition from a premier professional body in the financial profession like CISI will certainly give me a competitive advantage in my future career. The entire process for Educational Trust Awards was very rewarding. The interview day provided me a great opportunity to interact with the Trustees and peers from other universities. The discussion on the essay topic of Green Finance and current events in finance was very enriching.”
Luke Mulligan studying at University of Ulster said: “The CISI Educational Trust Award provided me with the opportunity to network with fellow students and to add a competitive edge to my professional portfolio.”
Clare Gore Langton, Chartered FCSI(Hon), Chairman CISI Educational Trust, an investment director with over 25 years of experience of working with private client investment portfolios said: “This year’s essay topic was What is Green Finance? Discuss whether it is a passing trend or a fundamental change and the discussion subject was Tariffs and Trade Wars. The trustees enjoyed a thoroughly interesting morning of discussion with a strong group of candidates. The work submitted by both undergraduates and postgraduates was of a high calibre
“Every year I say this, but the general knowledge area needs to improve significantly. The financial world does not exist in isolation, I think all future candidates should take this on board.”
The following students, as CISI Educational Trust Award winners, each receive a financial award to support ambitions for a financial services career. Postgraduate winners receive £1,000 each and undergraduates £500 each.
|
Aston University
|
Raveer Mann
|
£ 500.00
|
Bangor University
|
Jesper Ipland
|
£ 500.00
|
Birmingham City University
|
Juliana Martika Binti Mansor
|
£ 1,000.00
|
Coventry University
|
Boglarka Dobas
|
£ 500.00
|
De Montfort University
|
Hao Chen
|
£ 1,000.00
|
University of East London
|
Ali Hassan
|
£ 500.00
|
University of Exeter
|
Abdulrahman Youssef
|
£ 1,000.00
|
Glasgow Caledonian University
|
Aoife Clifford
|
£ 1,000.00
|
ICMA Centre, University of Reading
|
Akshat Vyas
|
£ 1,000.00
|
Liverpool John Moores University
|
Josephat Loambo
|
£ 1,000.00
|
University College London
|
The Vinh Mai
|
£ 1,000.00
|
Northumbria University
|
Natalie Suchecki
|
£ 500.00
|
University of Portsmouth
|
Esther Msangi
|
£ 1,000.00
|
Queen Mary University of London
|
Han Bao
|
£ 1,000.00
|
Sheffield Hallam University
|
Michael Lofthouse
|
£ 500.00
|
University of Sussex
|
Molly Llewellyn
|
£ 500.00
|
University of Sussex
|
Natcha Kittiwongsophon
|
£ 1,000.00
|
University of Ulster
|
Luke Mulligan
|
£ 500.00
|
University of Westminster
|
Jamie Rasheed-Horsburgh
|
£ 1,000.00
|
University of York
|
Niccolò Carrara
|
£ 500.00