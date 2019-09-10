Circular Of Shanghai International Energy Exchange On Trading Adjustments For Mid-Autumn Festival 2019

Shanghai International Energy Exchange, the subsidiary of Shanghai Futures Exchange has released its Circular on Trading Adjustments for Mid-Autumn Festival 2019 on September 9, 2019.
The market will be closed from 3:00 p.m. of September 12 to September 15, 2019.
The market will resume trading on September 16, 2019 with the central auction session from 8:55 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and the continuous trading on the night of that day.
All parties concerned shall manage risks in a sound manner to ensure the smooth functioning of the market and the sound delivery.
